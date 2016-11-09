Adopt a pet (Nov. 12, 2016)

Ace, a 3-year-old male border collie mix, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Dang it. I was just trying to locate the party. Instead I got lost and found myself at the Kansas Humane Society. So now I’m looking for a new best friend and a new home to call my own. I’m a friendly guy who knows how to enjoy life.. We are just supposed to have fun, right? We can have fun together. Do you like to have fun? Great. Then let’s get together and visit. Don’t worry about stopping for party snacks on the way to adopt me; we have some here. I hope to see you soon.
Also available:
▪ Justice, 5-month-old female American pit bull terrier mix
Hey there. Hi there. Hello. I’m Justice. And I’m just SO excited to meet a new friend. I’m an energetic little girl who has been searching and searching for someone to play with. I’d just love to have a best friend to tag along with. We could do everything together. I’ve definitely got enough energy to handle any plans you’ve got. Plus I’ll do it all without ever letting my tail stop wagging. I’ll just be happy spending time with you. So come on. What are you waiting for? Our adventure together could start right now.
▪ Sherman, 5-year-old male rat terrier mix
Psst. Hey, down here. I’m Sherman. Right now I’m keeping a low profile because I’m getting over a little doggie cold. But give me a few more days and I’ll be back to my normal, goofy self. I’m a goofball by nature, you see. I just love to keep everyone around me entertained and happy. I promise fun, smiles and never-ending good times. I am willing to learn and eager to please. Most of all, I will love you forever. Body wiggles, sloppy kisses, just for you every day. So come on and head my way, visit me at KHS, and adopt me today.
▪ Alice, 6-month-old female cat, domestic medium-hair mix
Hi. I’m Alice and I’ve had quite an adventure so far in life. I’m 6 months old and have spent a good deal of that time living by myself outdoors with no food or anyone to care for me. But thanks to KHS, now I’m strong and healthy and am staying in a foster home where people care about me. I’m a really active girl and very expressive. I love to play and play, and when I get tired I like to sleep in your lap. One of my many good attributes is that if you keep my litter box clean, I always use it. So, let’s make a deal: You let me live with you, love me lots, and I promise to be a great addition to your family. What’s not to like, anyway? I’m pretty, I’m gentle, I’m playful, and my requirements for life are very small.
▪ Mojo, 6-year-old male cat, domestic shorthair mix
Looking for that perfect gentleman that will always stick by your side? Don’t worry, girl, I’ll be the Dory to your Marlin, the Sam to your Frodo, the Robin to your Batman. I’m looking to be your furrever sidekick. Like all sidekicks, I’m just plain good company. I like attention, and I also enjoy my solitude. I don’t go looking for trouble, but I’m no scaredy-cat either. Plus I get along with everyone. I’ve lived with dogs and other cats before, and we got along just fine. So, if you are looking for a steady companion to share your life, look no further.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
Comments