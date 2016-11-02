Adopt a pet (Nov. 5, 2016)

Percy, a 1-year-old shih tzu, and Leo, his brother, are available for adoption from Pals Animal Rescue. They were taken to the animal shelter when their owner had to go into the hospital. They came to Pals as “wild boys” but have since gone to separate homes (they did not get along together), grown up, learned some manners and are now ready for their forever homes. They are sweet, loving and great with other dogs, just not each other.
See Percy, Leo and other Pals dogs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at PetSmart, 3615 N. Rock Road. For more information, go to the Pals website, www.palsrescue.org, or call 316-990-3647
Ace, a 3-year-old male border collie mix, is available from Kansas Humane Society.
Dang it. I was just trying to locate the party. Instead I lost my way and can’t find my way home. So now I’m looking for a new best friend and a new home to call my own. I’m a friendly guy who knows how to enjoy life. We are just supposed to have fun, right? We can have fun together. Do you like to have fun? Great. Then let’s get together and visit. Don’t worry about stopping for party snacks on the way to adopt me, we have some here. I hope to see you soon.
Also available from KHS:
▪ Fiesta, 1-year-old female American pit bull terrier mix
Hey there. Hi there. Ho there! I’m Fiesta, and I’m just as much fun as my name would imply. I like to be on the GO. Do you live an active life? We might just be the perfect fit. I love to go on a run every morning. I have tons of energy to burn. After our jog we can play fetch with a tennis ball. I would LOVE that. After all of this activity during the day, I’m sure I will be ready for just relaxation in the evening, just like you. Let’s meet today.
▪ Fluffy, 9-year-old female domestic shorthair cat
Is it play time yet? Don’t let my age fool you, I know how to have a good time. I love to run around and have fun. They call me the “Leader of the Band” here at the humane society. That’s because I am always on the prowl, hunting for a new activity. I enjoy the occasional cat nap too. My paws don’t stay idle for long. Do you have a feather wand? We’re definitely going to need one of those. We’ll probably need some jingle-ball toys, too, now that I’m thinking about it. Don’t worry, I’ll show you all my favorites after you adopt me. Come and meet me today.
▪ Popcorn, 4-month-old male Persian mix
Hey there. I’m Popcorn. I’m new here at the shelter but my foster mom says I’m the perfect mix of laid-back and energetic. When I want attention, I will either paw at your leg or find a way onto your lap. You can hold me like a baby and scratch my head, rub my throat and tummy, or just massage my entire body. I love playing with toys. My foster mom always laughed when I stole them from the dogs. I am a high-maintenance guy — I guess that’s the Persian in me. I need my face and eyes cleaned daily. Then comes my daily combing. What can I say? It’s not easy being this cute. If you’re looking for a handsome, lovable kitten, that’s me.
▪ Demi, 2-month-old female rat
Hello, my name is Demi, and although I’m having fun here with my siblings, I would just love to have a forever home of my own. So if you’re in the market for a cute, soft, cuddly little pet, I’m your girl. Come on in and look me up. I’ll be waiting.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
Comments