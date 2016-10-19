Run to support Spay-Neuter Kansas is Nov. 6

Spay-Neuter Kansas will have its second annual “Who Let the Dogs Out” 5K and 1-mile “Tail Waggers Fun Run” on Nov. 6 at Sedgwick County Park. The event will raise money to fight pet overpopulation in the Wichita area.
The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Sunflower Building at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St., and the 1-mile fun run starts at 9:30 a.m. Registration fees are $30 for the 5K and $20 for the fun run. Registration deadline is Nov. 3.
Registration forms are available at First Gear Running Co., 111 N. Mosley, and All Paws Pet Center, 2244 N. Greenwich Road. You also can register online at www.facebook.com/WhoLetTheDogsOut5K/funrun.
Spay-Neuter Kansas is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit clinic in Wichita that offers low-cost spaying and neutering for dogs and cats in lower-income households. For more information, call 316-263-4200.
Diane McCartney
