Adopt a pet (Oct. 8, 2016)

Izzy, a 2-year-old female domestic shorthair mix, is available from Kansas Humane Society.
Hey. How is cat food sold? Usually PURR can. Get it? Ha ha. I think I’m a pretty funny girl. I just like to keep everyone around me smiling and laughing. That’s why I’m the perfect sidekick. I like to do whatever you’re doing, just as long as I’m there to make you smile. Plus I get along with just about everyone. In my old home I lived with children and other cats, and everyone got along just wonderfully. I’ll make the purr-fect addition to your family. Come see me soon, OK?
Also available:
▪ Lady, 3-year-old female domestic shorthair mix
Why, hello there. Have you seen how pretty I am? I’ve been keeping my coat oh so clean while I’ve been here at the shelter, just hoping for someone special to come along. I’m hoping to find someone as friendly and loving as I am who can give me love and a home of my very own. If you take me home with you, I promise to always be the purr-fect companion. I’ll greet you at the door with a happy little meow and curl up next to you on the couch after a long day. Yep. This sounds like the perfect life for me. I bet it will be for you, too. Come adopt me.
▪ Lilly, 4-month-old female domestic shorthair mix
Hi there. I’m just about as cute as a little kitten could be. And equally as sweet. I just love to curl up with my favorite people — after we’ve played, of course. Maybe you could get some string or a ball for me to play with? Or a feather. Those things are the best. After we play, we can curl up for a cuddly nap on the couch. Give me a good scratch behind the ears and I’m be your best friend. You’ll hear me purr away until I fall asleep in your arms. Doesn’t that sound nice? Our happily ever after could start with one trip to the Kansas Humane Society.
▪ Charlie, 11-month-old male pit bull terrier mix
Hey there. Wanna go on an adventure with me? There’s just so much to see and sniff around here. But I need a friend to go with me. Adventures are always better with a friend by your side. I like to stay active and occupied. There is no time for idle paws in my life. We can play with toys together, take long walks, play fetch outside, and at the end of the day we can curl up on the couch and watch movies. Hurry, you grab your keys and I’ll grab the leash. See you soon.
▪ Rusty, 6-year-old male hound mix
I may be nothing but a hound dog, but I certainly ain’t crying all the time. I’m the “Life of the Party” here at the Kansas Humane Society. That’s actually how I ended up in this jam. I went looking for a party and got myself lost on the streets of Wichita. But don’t worry, a party is only as good as the people attending the party. And with me around, you won’t even need to invite anyone else. I’m a friendly guy who knows how to enjoy life. We are just supposed to have fun, right? We can have fun together. Do you like to have fun? Great. Then let’s get together and visit. Don’t worry about stopping for party snacks on the way to adopt me; we have some here. I hope to see you soon.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
