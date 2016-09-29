Adopt a pet (Oct. 1, 2016)

Bunny TNT in Wichita has three bunnies that are looking for forever homes.
Lennie is a 1-year-old neutered male Lion Head. He is very sweet and full of energy and is trained to use a litter box. He is charcoal gray.
Ginger is a 1-year-old spayed female Flemish Giant. She is trained to use a litter box and learns quickly. She wants someone to play with. She is brown.
Coco is a 5-year-old female mini rex, spayed and litter box trained. She is dark brown and very soft. She loves to be brushed.
To see these bunnies or for more information, call Joyce Gedraitis at 316-683-1122 or e-mail grandmabunnyep@yahoo.com.
Ryder, a 2-year-old male sheltie mix, is available from Pals Animal Rescue. He is an energetic, fun-loving little dog who really wants a family to love and another dog to play with. He is house-trained and very smart. He’s very social with other dogs but exhibits a bit of “stranger danger” behavior with people he does not know. Come see Ryder and other Pals dogs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at PetSmart, 3615 N. Rock Road.
Puffball, a female domestic long-hair kitten, about 6 months old, is also available from Pals. She was originally a stray who had two other siblings. Both have been adopted, and Puffball is hoping that she, too, will soon have a forever home. She was the shy one of the family, but she isn’t shy once she knows you. See Puffball and other Pals cats from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at PetSmart, 533 S. Tracy.
To see photos and bios on all animals in the Pals program, go to palsrescue.org or call 316-990-3647 for more information.
Gypsy, a 5-year-old female shepherd/ Labrador retriever mix, is available from Kansas Humane Society.
Loyal, happy, loving, that’s my description. Now I ask you, who wouldn’t want me as their lifelong companion? I have gentle eyes and a heart to match. In fact, I’m so sweet, they took me on a field trip to the nursing home with Project Companionship. All the people loved and petted me, and I returned the love. I was a well-behaved lady and even know how to sit and shake hands. After we left, I got to go and get some ice cream, and boy I REALLY love that stuff. I’m here waiting for someone like YOU to take me home. Just come see me today and I’ll show you just what a loving girl I am. I’ll be waiting.
Also available from KHS:
Rusty, 6-year-old male hound mix
I may be nothing but a hound dog, but I certainly ain’t crying all the time. I’m the “Life of the Party” here at the Kansas Humane Society. That’s actually how I ended up in this jam. I went looking for a party and got lost on the streets of Wichita. But don’t worry, a party is only as good as the people attending it. And with me around, you won’t even need to invite anyone else. I’m a friendly guy who knows how to enjoy life. Do you like to have fun? Then let’s get together and visit.
Tallulah, 3-year-old female Black-Mouth Cur/ American pit bull terrier mix
I’m a super duper fun-lovin’ gal, and I love to PLAY. They call me the “Life of the Party” here at the Kansas Humane Society because I’m always bringing a smile to people’s faces. I just greet everyone with a big, wiggly wag of my tail and then flash ’em my signature smile. Now if only I could charm someone into giving me a home of my very own. I’ve been waiting for a while now for someone to give me a second chance. Could it be you? Pretty please?
Abbey, 6-month-old female cat, domestic shorthair mix
Hi, my name’s Abbey and I’m super sweet and playful. The shelter was really full of cats, so my foster mommy decided to keep me at her house until my forever family could adopt me. I can’t wait to find them so that I can cuddle and play with them all day long. Would you like to be my forever family? I promise to be cute and lovable, and I will hunt down all of the bugs and protect you from the birds outside your windows. Please call 316-524-9196 to come visit me.
Ebony, 2-year-old female cat, domestic shorthair mix
The staff here at the shelter call me the “Leader of the Band.” I like to think I’m running the show down here at KHS, but I would really love to go home soon. I’ve got a fun and confident personality and I do everything in a big way. I like to be noticed, and when you’re as cute and spunky as me, there’s nothing wrong with that. I’m adventurous, but I’ll always make plenty of time for affection and purrs for you. Need some spice in your life? I will be that and much more.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
