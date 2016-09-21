Adopt a pet (Sept. 24, 2016)

Slate, a 2-year-old male Rottweiler mix, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Hey there, I’m Slate. Have you ever seen a guy as handsome as me? I’m the perfect sidekick. I’m already housetrained and I get along with just about everyone. I even lived with kids in my former home. Oh, I just loved them so much. Now I’m looking for someone new to play with. You’ll never find a happier dog than me. In fact I’m so happy, I wagged my tail right off. That’s right, I kept hitting my big tail on things and getting hurt, so the vets here at KHS gave me a little makeover and now I have a cute little bobbed tail, just like a Rottie should. I’ll show you if you come see me.
Also available:
▪ Jake, 1-year-old male American pit bull mix
Hey there, the name is Jake. But you can call me whatever you want as long as you’ll be my friend. You see I went looking for a friend and got myself a little lost on the streets of Wichita. But then I ended up here at the Kansas Humane Society, and everyone is so nice here. They all tell me what a good boy I am, and they always laugh at my silliness. You see, I’m a bit of a “Goofball.” But what can I say, I just love to made people laugh. I promise, if you take me home I’ll fill your home with love and laughter. Hurry and come see me today. You grab your keys and I’ll grab the leash.
▪ Tallulah, 3-year-old female Black-Mouth Cur/American pit bull terrier mix
Looking for an outgoing girl that’s gonna help you turn heads? Pick me! I’m the “Life of the Party” here at the Kansas Humane Society. I think everything is fun and exciting, especially you. I love attention and being in the middle of everybody’s business. I’m energetic, active and upbeat. There are lots of surprises in store for us and I’ll be sure to make you smile.
▪ Paradise, 3-year-old female cat, domestic shorthair mix
Don’t blink, you might just miss me. I’m what they call a “Secret Admirer” here at the shelter, which means I’m light on my toes and can slink around as silently as a panther. I’m very creative and I’m always looking for the next best hiding spot. You may not always see me, but you can guarantee I’ll be watching you. Much like my ancestors, I am curious and stealthy. Hope I can slink around your domestic jungle sometimes soon.
▪ Meow Meow, 1-year-old female cat, domestic shorthair mix
I’m super sweet. Once I get to know you better, I may become your lap kitty. I got along with the dog and cat in my previous home. Now I’m looking for a new family who can love on me and give me a home of my very own. I’ll stay out of trouble. I promise. Plus I’m already housetrained. Please consider adopting me. I’m a fabulous cat.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
