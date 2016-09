Diana Frye has rescued several dogs from homelessness and bad owners, but she says she's never seen a dog in as bad of shape as Tatum, a 4-month-old Great Dane mix that was found in a kennel in an alley near Seneca and Maple. Frye has been nursing Tatum back to health and she hopes the dog's story inspires others to speak up when they see an animal in need of help. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)