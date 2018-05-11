Wichita lands on another national Top 10 list, but this one is nothing to celebrate

Wichita has made it onto a national top 10 list.

But this time, it would have been better not to be included.

The city has landed at No. 7 on a list of "Top 10 Worst Cities for Weeds in 2018" that was just compiled by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

The city's main problem, according to the ranking, will be dandelions (clearly) and white grubs (wha?). We all know too well about the former. The latter is a soft and slimy white pile of goo that likes to destroy grass roots.

Dandelions will be the most numerous through this month and will thrive because of the expected average rainfall in Wichita, which provides perfect dandelion growth conditions, the survey said.

The grubs, which will come later in the summer, love above-average temperatures.





The worst city for weeds this year, it says, will be Atlanta, which will be plagued by Dollar Spot lawn disease. Orlando (No. 2) will be overrun with crabgrass, and Seattle (No. 8) will be covered in moss.

Never fear. The group also has helpfully provided a list of The Best Way to Prevent Unwanted Weeds.