Four free classes to help you be a better fall gardener

As summer plants begin to wilt, gardeners look ahead to fall.
“Fall is actually the best time of year to plant most plants, including trees, perennial flowers and lawns,” said Matthew McKernan, a K-State horticulture extension agent. “Most people think spring when they think planting, but actually the fall is better because the air temperatures are cooler and the soil temperatures are still warm. This is the perfect combination for plants, allowing them to get started without too much environmental stress.”
McKernan is one of the guest speakers in the Wichita Public Library’s free fall-gardening series, offered Mondays in August.
All classes are from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Central Library Auditorium at 223 S. Main. You can register for one class, or all four, online here. or by calling 316-261-8500.
Aug. 7: Composting 101: In this class, master gardener Connie Gaston will teach you how to build, fill and work a composting bin that will be beneficial to both you and the environment.
Aug. 14: Growing a Fall Salad Garden: If you’re craving a crisp salad with juicy vegetables, this is the class for you. Rebecca McMahon, a K-State horticulture extension agent, will discuss what produce grows well during the fall and how to beat the lingering summer heat.
Aug. 21: Planting for Pollinators: From butterflies to hummingbirds, in this class you will learn how to attract pollinators to your garden. Master gardener Dennice Craig will teach what native plants create a habitat that supports pollinators and invites them to shelter, nest and overwinter.
Aug. 28: Fall Lawn Care: Here’s what you should be doing to your lawn during the fall to ensure it is healthy and green next summer.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-268-6290, @KaitlynAlanis
