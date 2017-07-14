5 water-wise plants that can thrive in the summer heat

It is hot, the days are long, and it is without a doubt not an ideal time to pull out your old gardening gloves and start planting.
But if you’re itching to work with some soil, consider planting water-wise plants. Just be prepared to give them water, and lots of it.
“With this summer heat, it’s going to be hard for those plants to do well, but it’s just going to take a little extra care and water to get them off to the right start,” said Matthew McKernan, Sedgwick County horticulture extension agent. “The plants won’t have roots in the surrounding soil when they’re first planted, so the plants can actually dry out faster than the surrounding soil does.
“When we have weeks where it’s close to 100 every day, you’ll have a lot of water loss through evaporation, meaning the plants will need watered more frequently than they would if they were planted earlier in the spring and had roots in the surrounding soil already.”
In general, McKernan said the longer the plant is in the ground, the less water it will need.
“If you plant something now, expect to water it just about every day” for the first week, he said. Watering can be reduced to every other day after one to two weeks, and then every third day one week after that.
Monitor how the water is draining in the soil to prevent overwatering, McKernan said.
“Avoid keeping the soil so wet that water pools on the soil surface for long periods of time,” he said. Plants tend to look wilted when over- or underwatered.
Water-wise plants require watering until well-rooted and established, which can take up to two years. After that, they should be able to survive on natural rainfall in south-central Kansas, although they may need to be watered once every two weeks to look good.
Here are five water-wise plants to consider:
1. Crape myrtles: These flowering shrubs, with colors including red, pinks and white, are heat tolerant and water wise. They provide color throughout the summer and even into the fall, “when a lot of other plants tend to lose interest or not be quite as attractive,” McKernan said.
2. Vitex: This large shrub is fragrant and profusely blooms blueish-purple flowers.
“Butterflies are going to love it,” he said. “And it really can handle these pretty tough conditions.”
3. Hardy hibiscus: “People often see the tropical hibiscus in containers on their patio, but the hardy hibiscus is actually going to be a plant that can overwinter,” McKernan said.
It produces flowers as large as dinner plates. McKernan said the 3- to 4-foot-tall shrub will not fail to capture your attention as you look out to the garden from your window.
4. Seven-son flower: “This is a really neat plant because it has interest during lots of times of the year,” he said.
It blooms clusters of creamy, white flowers in later summer and later has purplish-red fruits that McKernan said are also very showy. He said the shrub also has a nice peeling and cracking bark.
5. Russian sage: This drought-tolerant perennial loves summer weather.
“The hotter it gets, the better it does,” McKernan said. “It’s going to be covered with light-blue flowers all summer long.”
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-268-6290, @KaitlynAlanis
