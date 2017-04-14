Too soon to talk about oak mites?

Are they back?
We’re talking about oak leaf itch mites, which pestered anyone who spent any time outside last year, mowing their yard or working in the garden.
Media reports from northeast Kansas already are hinting of their return, so it may be best to be prepared.
A mild winter might bring out the mites sooner than expected, a Johnson County extension agent told KSHB Kansas City.
Last year, the mites did not go away in south-central Kansas until November, with a hard freeze. According a post on the Kansas State University Extension Service website, there have been four major infestations of the oak leaf itch mite in Kansas: in 2004, 2009, 2015 and 2016.
Info on oak mites, how to avoid bites
▪ Bites appear 10 to 16 hours after exposure.
▪ The mites fall from oak trees; as many as 370,000 can fall per day.
▪ To avoid bites, try to limit activity under oak trees.
▪ Bites typically occur around the neck, shoulder and chest area. The scratching may result in secondary bacterial infections.
▪ Thorough bathing or showering after being outside and washing your clothes daily will reduce the number of bites.
▪ Repellents such as DEET aren’t effective in preventing oak bites.
Source: K-State Extension
Comments