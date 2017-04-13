Parade of Homes offers look at home trends

The upcoming Parade of Homes always offers an opportunity to see what’s trending in new home construction.
But this year’s event features a first: a virtual home tour of a model that has yet to be built. Wearing virtual reality goggles, visitors will feel as if they are walking around every square foot of the home.
This spring’s Wichita Area Builders Association’s Parade of Homes, which starts April 22 and runs every weekend through May 7, showcases 129 new homes in 73 new home developments in Wichita and 12 surrounding communities: Andover, Bel Aire, Derby, El Dorado, Haysville, Goddard, Kechi, Maize, Mulvane, Newton, Park City and Rose Hill. The homes have been constructed by 66 area builders and range in price from $151,000 to $1.5 million.
The virtual home on the spring tour is being designed by Paul Gray Homes. Two virtual reality stations will be set up at 2346 Lakeside Circle in Andover, another home on the parade. Visitors will put on the goggles and be able to visualize walking up the sidewalk, going through the front door and exploring the virtual home, which has a 14-foot clerestory ceiling, a large open living area and a large master bathroom suite. A clerestory features large windows above eye level.
“With the goggles, it’ll be just like you’re inside it,” said Paul Gray. “You can walk through doors, walk over and pick up a glass, just like you’re in the house.”
A monitor at each station will allow other visitors to see the same images as those being experienced by the person wearing the goggles.
Gray, whose company is celebrating its 10th anniversary, said this is the first time he’s created a virtual model home. He thinks virtual tours will eventually be a feature that builders will want to offer customers.
“People often have a hard time seeing how they can live within a space with a 2-D model, but this will give them spatial context,” he said. “You’ll be able to experience your home before you build it.”
Gray’s virtual home – as well as the other homes in the parade – showcase the latest in home designs and features.
Gray and Glen Hageman of H&H Builders said one trend they both incorporate is large windows and large glass doors that not only allow lots of natural light to wash into a home but provide a visual extension into the outdoors.
“It makes a seamless transition from the indoors to the out,” said Hageman, who has two homes in this spring’s parade. “People want that connection.”
Here are some other trending concepts that visitors can see in this spring’s Parade of Homes.
▪ Open floor plans. This concept has been going strong for the past decade and doesn’t show signs of going away, said Hageman. Many buyers want homes with no walls separating kitchen, dining and living areas, along with a large kitchen island, making it easy for family and friends to gather around and mingle in the space.
▪ Large master bathroom suites. Many buyers are looking for spa-type refuges in their master bathrooms, with large tiled showers, said both Gray and Hageman.
▪ Storage spaces. Storage areas are being sought in kitchen areas with pantries, as well as in basements and in other areas of the home.
▪ Accent walls. Gray, for example, uses shiplap, stone tile and other materials to create accent walls.
▪ Patio homes with amenities. Baby boomers in particular are seeking out patio homes that offer some kind of maintenance packages – from lawn mowing to snow removal, Hageman said. Some want the amenities to free up time to spend instead on family or hobbies, he said, while some are finding such chores physically more difficult.
Parade of Homes
Where: New home developments in Wichita and 12 surrounding communities
When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays April 22-May 7
What: Tour 129 new homes in 73 new home communities constructed by 66 area builders; homes range in price from $151,000 to $1.5 million. The Wichita Area Builders Association presents this event every spring and fall.
How much: Free
Info: www.wabahomes.com
