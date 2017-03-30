Celebrate Easter in your home decor

If your family celebrates Easter, chances are you’ve got some great childhood memories surrounding the cherished holiday. One of mine? Hunting for Easter eggs. As soon as we got home from Easter Mass, we headed over to my dad’s good friend’s house, where I’d join their passel of six girls to scout for eggs while Dad and Mr. Loftin would crack open a beer (unbeknown to Mrs. Loftin and my mom, who were busy cooking Easter dinner).
Easter is such a time of joy, when we sluff off winter, embrace the promise of spring and feel a bit like a kid again. Most of us don’t want to decorate as elaborately for Easter as we do for Christmas, instead focusing our homage to a few key spots. For example, I pulled together a tableau spotlighting farm eggs in my living room.
Easter dinner table
Even when I set a formal table, I like to add an element of surprise, a bit of whimsy that catches guests off guard and makes them smile. For example, our design team created a wonderful Easter dinner table with a faux cabbage leaf layered between the wicker placemat and the stack of plates.
Every year at market, I find something that lights my heart on fire. This year, it was porcelain Easter-themed table accents, such as chubby bunny napkin rings.
One of my favorite ways to top a beautiful place setting is with a seasonal salad plate. Majolica-inspired berry plates are just the thing. While they seem especially appropriate for spring, you could use them year round.
Whether you are entertaining adults or kids, add some table accents that delight, like individual sets of bunny salt and pepper shakers or cute-as-a-button bunny egg cups. Both would make perfect take-home gifts for your guests.
Side table delights
Dress up a side table with a playful Easter tableaux. For ours, we started with a base of faux grass, then topped it with a round mirror, a placid lake for our industrious Easter bunny to row across on his way to deliver eggs.
More miniature scenes
Here’s an idea from our design team for your mantel or a bookcase. Create a little forest with potted faux boxwood topiaries. Then let little rabbit figures frolic below. Miniature scenes like these will captivate the little people in your home and, quite possibly, more than a few adults.
