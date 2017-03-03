Free gardening workshops offered at library

Would-be gardeners can check out free spring gardening classes in Wichita.
The classes are offered by the Wichita Public Library and Kansas State University Research and Extension-Sedgwick County.
Class topics will cover beginning vegetable gardening, container gardening, raised bed gardening, landscaping with annuals and growing herbs. Horticulture agents and area master gardeners who have completed extensive training by the K-State extension office will teach the 90-minute classes at the Rockwell Branch, 5939 E. Ninth St., and the Alford Branch, 3447 S. Meridian.
Here are details on the classes, all of which start at 5:30 p.m.:
▪ Beginning vegetable gardening, March 16, Rockwell; March 21, Alford. Learn where to locate your vegetable garden, how to improve the soil, what to grow, how much to grow and what to do with what your harvest. Master gardener Lynne Behnke, recently retired from the Sedgwick County Zoo, will teach the class.
▪ Container gardening, March 23, Rockwell; March 28, Alford. Master gardener Karen Sanders-West will cover various aspects of container gardening, from choosing the container to the plants to the location.
▪ Raised bed gardening, March 30, Rockwell. Sedgwick County Extension Agent Rebecca McMahon will talk about selecting edging materials and soil, bed layout and garden planning to maximize the space.
▪ Landscaping with annuals, April 4, Alford. Sedgwick County Extension Agent Matthew McKernan will talk about adding color and interest to the landscape with annuals. He'll also talk about which ones are best for the area.
▪ Growing herbs, April 6, Rockwell; April 11, Alford. Master gardener Lisa LaRue, who is also the president of the Herb Society of South Central Kansas, will provide tips on growing and using herbs.
Registration, which is required, opens two weeks before each class. To register, go to the individual class listing at wichitalibrary.org/events or call the hosting library. The Rockwell Branch, 316-688-9361, has space for 88 participants; the Alford Branch, 316-337-9119, has space for 130.
