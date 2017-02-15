Safety at home is important for seniors

0:49 Awww! See what pops out of the trunk of this tree Pause

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

1:20 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

2:07 Brownback says calls with O'Donnell were tapped