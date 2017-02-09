Choose furniture with size, scale in mind

Whether your ceilings are low or high, or your space is small or spacious, it is important to select and choose furniture that is the appropriate size and scale.
Why are size and scale important?
Often furniture selections are made for aesthetic reasons, as opposed to considering the critical aspect of how the furniture will actually feel in the space. In spaces that are large and cavernous, oversized pieces will likely be successful as they are essentially needed to help fill the room. In general, if your space is oversized, choose pieces that are heavier in nature to help add weight to the room. Selections such as wood and upholstered furniture pieces will be more inviting than transparent surfaces such as glass. Conversely, if you have a small space, you will need to add a sense of spaciousness. You will not want the space to feel closed in. Look for furniture selections that are smaller in scale so the space doesn’t feel overstuffed.
When looking to select furniture of the appropriate size and scale, here are some dos and don’ts:
DO
▪ Select furniture that is low in profile if you have low ceilings. Tall pieces will close the room in and make the ceilings feel even lower.
▪ Use light colors versus darker tones in small spaces, as lighter colors open up a space.
▪ Select the proper number of items for your space. Often buying the set is not successful – for many people it is simply too much furniture.
▪ Have a cohesive color scheme. Tying pieces together using color can help a space feel cohesive.
▪ Select furniture and accessories that are timeless as opposed to trendy.
DON’T
▪ Be afraid to experiment with high/low.
▪ Use pieces that are tall or have high backs in spaces with low ceilings. Instead use pieces that are low in profile. A simple trick like removing back cushions off a sofa or swapping out tall furniture feet for those lower in profile can help.
▪ Forget the power of mirrors. Mirrors, especially in spaces that don’t get much light, can act as windows.
▪ Be afraid to use oversized artwork. If you have tall ceilings, oversized artwork hung in twos or even threes can be very effective.
▪ Overstuff a space. Rooms tend to be most unsuccessful oftentimes because they are simply stuffed with too much furniture. Remove the excess.
