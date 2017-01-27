Workshop offers novice, seasoned gardeners information to ‘dig in’

Kelly Norris isn’t your grandma’s horticulturalist. After all, how many grandma – or grandpa – gardeners refer to plants as having “street cred,” as he does in his book “Plants With Style?”
Norris, horticultural manager at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, has a different approach for how to look at plants and talk about plants. And he lets you in on some dirt when it comes to gardening.
He’ll share his insights on gardening as the keynote speaker at the Design and Grow Gardening Workshop on Feb. 18 at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center. The workshop provides an opportunity for novice and seasoned gardeners alike to learn from the pros, garner ideas for gardens and landscapes and find inspiration in new plants and gardening experiences, say organizers with the Kansas State University Research and Extension.
“We’ve been spending the winter inside, but this is a chance to dig in and figure out what you’ll do in the garden this year,” said Janel Leatherman, one of the organizers.
The workshop also raises money for the master gardener program. That program enlists about 180 trained gardeners to answer calls for gardening help through a hotline, by email and in person from spring through fall, said Leatherman, the master gardener coordinator.
After Norris’ morning keynote talk, participants can attend three other gardening seminars; 12 are offered.
Led by horticulturalists, forestry experts and master gardeners, the seminars will cover a number of topics, including landscaping with trees, container and vertical gardening, native plants, annuals, shrubs and composting. Norris will lead one of those sessions, “Tough Plants for Tough Places.” Two seminars will be on pollinators, which play an important role in helping revive America’s declining bee population.
Norris credits his maternal grandmother with instilling in him a love of plants and gardens, starting around age 3 or 4, as he grew up in southwestern Iowa. By middle school, he had decided he wanted to become a horticulturalist.
“Gardening is the obsession of my life,” Norris said during a phone interview as he traveled to a speaking engagement in Omaha recently. The author of four gardening books, Norris has a fairly full calendar of presentations through April.
“It’s that time of year when gardeners have an itch to get out and see what’s out there,” he said.
As a Great Plains gardener himself, Norris said he’ll be able to relate well to those who come out for the Design and Grow Gardening Workshop. Many of the plants he writes about in “Plants With Style” are Zone 5- and 6-centric. Most of Kansas is in Zone 6 of the USDA’s plant hardiness zone map, which helps determine plant suitability.
“I’m an ingredients guy, so just like a chef is passionate about where their food ingredients come from, I want to be careful about where my plants come from,” Norris said. He wants people to create more diverse landscapes, with more diverse plants that will thrive, he said. Just as modern-day chefs like to try new flavors and ingredients, Norris encourages gardeners to do the same.
The Design and Grow Gardening Workshop has become a new twist on what has been a longtime offering of a workshop to kick off gardening season. Organizers changed up the format and renamed it last year and were rewarded with an increase in attendance, said Leatherman.
The ability to bring in a keynote speaker this year was made possible by a memorial fund established last year in honor of William Scott, a cardiologist who loved gardening.
“We’re very blessed to have him (Norris) as our keynote speaker,” Leatherman said. “He’s young and very passionate. Those of us in the horticultural field and who’ve been gardening for years keep thinking how we can get young people involved.”
Norris’ take on gardening and how he describes it offers that breath of fresh air, Leatherman said.
Registration for the workshop is open now through Feb. 16, with an early-bird registration price of $15 in effect until Feb. 10. The fee increases to $25 after that. For more information or to register, visit sedgwick.ksu.edu. Limited copies of Norris’ book can be purchased when you register. Norris will sign books at the workshop.
If you go
What: Design and Grow Gardening Workshop
Where: Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st St.
When: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18; check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.
Details: A morning keynote talk by horticulturalist and “Plants With Style” author Kelly Norris, followed by three sessions of gardening seminars. Participants can choose to attend one of four seminars offered during each session. Norris will also sign copies of his book “Plants With Style” during the workshop.
To register: Registration is being taken now through Feb. 16; $15 for early registration through Feb. 10, $25 for registration after Feb. 10. Limited copies of Norris’ book can be purchased at time of registration. Lunch is not provided.
More information: sedgwick.ksu.edu
Reach a master gardener
Gardeners who have completed extensive training through K-State Research and Extension’s master gardener volunteer program are available to help answer gardening questions during spring, summer and fall.
Starting Feb. 27, you can contact a master gardener in one of three ways:
▪ Call 316-660-0190.
▪ Walk in to the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st St.
▪ Email sgemghotline@gmail.com.
The hotline and walk-in service will be available 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays.
