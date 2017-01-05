15 items that are cluttering your life

There’s a certain exhilaration that comes with throwing things away and freeing up space in your home. It’s not only an aesthetic task – freeing up your space has proven health benefits, too. A UCLA study found that women who live in a cluttered environment are more likely to experience a surge in cortisol, a stress hormone. Yes, that untamed junk drawer is adding to your stress.
Now is the perfect time to take a good, hard look at all the stuff you’ve amassed – and get rid of junk. To make it easy on you, we crafted this handy list of things you need to toss, recycle or donate to start 2017 off on the right foot. Make your way through this list for a serene, clutter-free home.
1. Gift paraphernalia
Shopping bags, crinkled gift ribbon and ripped wrapping paper – toss it all. Nothing psychologically prevents you from enjoying a fresh start like Christmas-themed trash sticking around and cluttering up your home.
2. Old prescriptions
Take the new year as an opportunity to clean shop in your medicine cabinet. Get rid of prescriptions and over-the-counter pills that have expired or that you haven’t used in months, since it’s also unsafe to keep expired medicine around.
3. Old chargers
Gather up any random chargers that are cluttering up your shelves, and try to match them to the technology in your home (wireless speakers, Fitbits, etc.). If you cannot find a single item that you still own and use that can be charged by the charger in question, toss it.
4. Receipts
Most of us have a hodgepodge of old receipts and tags lurking in myriad places at home. Unless it’s a receipt for a big purchase (sofa, laptop, refrigerator or television), throw them all away. Make sure to toss receipts and tags for clothing you’ve worn as you won’t be returning it and definitely don’t need the proof of purchase.
5. Event tickets
This is one of those items you probably don’t even realize you end up accumulating. Unless you plan to frame or scrapbook the special movie night when you got engaged, throw them away.
6. Invitations
If old invitations mark an important memory and you want to save them for posterity, put them somewhere for safekeeping. Otherwise, give your kitchen an instant makeover by recycling the cards and invitations on the fridge.
7. Old magazines
If they’re more than a year old, they’ve got to go. Every last one of them. You are never going to re-read them.
8. Chipped mugs
It’s time to purge your cabinets of the random, chipped, coffee-stained mugs that not even a college kid would keep around.
9. Shoe boxes
Clear out your closet of the packing boxes for things you kept in case you wanted to return them but didn’t end up doing so.
10. Old bills
If you paid ’em, toss ’em, unless you need to keep them for tax purposes. Alternatively, scan important documents and keep a soft copy on an external hard drive for future reference.
11. Broken jewelry
Did you make it a priority in the past six months to fix it? Then the item is not a priority to you and you don’t really need it because you lived six months without it. Get rid of broken jewelry you haven’t worn or made an effort to fix. While you’re at it, toss earrings that have been missing a match for ages. The missing earring won’t be magically walking back into your life.
12. Unused gifts
You did your civic duty and kept it around out of guilt, but you haven’t used it – in a year. It’s time for the guilt gifts to go.
13. Takeout menus
You can easily order in via the internet or your choice of smartphone apps. Toss the old takeout menus cluttering your fridge or kitchen drawer.
14. Old warranties
If they’re expired or you’re never going to need them, get rid of them.
15. Party favors
You’ve likely come home with some relatively meaningless items from parties and weddings over the past year, but some of it is just junk. Unless you love it, clear it out.
