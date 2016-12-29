Look inside legendary Wichita homes

December 29, 2016 5:16 PM
In 2016, we got to take a look inside some of Wichita's iconic homes and buildings. Take a tour with us.
The Henry J. Allen house, built for the former Kansas governor by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1917, is one of the last "Prairie Style" homes built by Wright and is considered one of his finest designs.
The historic Campbell Castle, also known as the Castle Inn Riverside, is back on the market again after failing to sell during previous listings
The McLean family is hosting an estate sale in their Benjamin Hills home. The neighborhood was named after Benjamin McLean and a lot of his World War II memorabilia is for sale, along with items from around the world. (video by Jaime Green)
The Corbin Education Center at Wichita State University is one of Frank Lloyd Wright's final creations. (Mike Hutmacher, The Wichita Eagle)
