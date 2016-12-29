Home & Garden

December 29, 2016 5:16 PM

Look inside legendary Wichita homes

In 2016, we got to take a look inside some of Wichita's iconic homes and buildings. Take a tour with us.

A tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Henry J. Allen house

The Henry J. Allen house, built for the former Kansas governor by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1917, is one of the last "Prairie Style" homes built by Wright and is considered one of his finest designs.

theying@wichitaeagle.com
 

Historic Campbell Castle for sale for $3.5 million

The historic Campbell Castle, also known as the Castle Inn Riverside, is back on the market again after failing to sell during previous listings

theying@wichitaeagle.com

A chance to own part of Wichita

The McLean family is hosting an estate sale in their Benjamin Hills home. The neighborhood was named after Benjamin McLean and a lot of his World War II memorabilia is for sale, along with items from around the world. (video by Jaime Green)

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com
 

Wichita's other Frank Lloyd Wright building

The Corbin Education Center at Wichita State University is one of Frank Lloyd Wright's final creations. (Mike Hutmacher, The Wichita Eagle)

mhutmacher@wichitaeagle.com
 

 

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shipping container transformed into tiny house

View more video

Entertainment Videos