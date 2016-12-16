How to make your space bright, bold

Even with so much design focus on minimalism and neutral interiors dominated by taupe and black, bold colors remain a stable choice for those who prefer rich, vivid color in their environments.
While bright and bold colors work perfectly in fun spaces like children’s bedrooms and playrooms, they can also work seamlessly in living spaces. In general, go for bright and bold, especially when faced with spaces that may not get much light or are overly dark – bright colors can serve as a welcomed energy boost.
When looking to incorporate bold or bright colors into your space, here are some design do’s and don’ts.
Do:
▪ Use colors you love in your space.
▪ Consider citrus colors such as orange, lemon and lime, as these colors tend to be vibrant, happy and bright.
▪ Mix negative space into your room, such as leaving trims, baseboards and some wall areas white. The negative space will help make your color pop.
▪ Consider using your vibrant color as an accent wall or highlight.
▪ Use bright colors in your accessories such as decorative items and in artwork.
Don’t:
▪ Use too many colors in a space. Incorporating two to three is a good rule of thumb. Less is more.
▪ Rule out blending your vibrant colors with neutrals such as white, brown, gray or black. They can help create a sense of contrast.
▪ Forget to consider bright colors in areas such as bathrooms and kitchens.
▪ Follow trends. When considering which bright colors to use in your space, choose those that are more timeless versus trendier shades.
▪ Forget to map or repeat a color throughout various parts of your home. This will help you tell a cohesive color story.
