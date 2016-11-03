PHOTOS: 2016 Holiday Table tablescapes

Janice Zerbe’s Holiday Table includes a life-size reindeer and Western art from her husband’s office. (Nov. 2, 2016)
This Holiday Tables design is called “Natural Couture.” (Nov. 2, 2016)
Holiday Tables at Mark Arts come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. (Nov. 2, 2016)
This Holiday Table is called “Lunch of the Boating Party.” (Nov. 2, 2016)
This nutcracker table by Mary Billings is designed for the kids. (Nov. 2, 2016)
Don’t forget the kids when it comes to decorating their table. (Nov. 2, 2016)
Mary Billings puts together a utcracker table for the kids. (Nov. 2, 2016)
Gayle Ryan’s “Simply Paper and Plastic” Holiday Table is made entirely of paper and plastic items she created. (Nov. 2, 2016)
The theme of this tablescape is “Hippie Holiday.” (Nov. 2, 2016)
Janice Zerbe’s Holiday Table has a reindeer theme. (Nov. 2, 2016)
Janice Zerbe’s Holiday Table included a life-size reindeer. (Nov. 2, 2016)
Janice Zerbe’s Holiday Table color scheme makes use of the traditional red and green. (Nov. 2, 2016)
Janice Zerbe’s Holiday Table includes a reindeer-pulled sleigh. (Nov. 2, 2016)
This Holiday Table gives diners “A Claus for Celebration.” (Nov. 2, 2016)
Gayle Ryan puts some finishing touches to her “Simply Paper and Plastic” Holiday Table. (Nov. 2, 2016)
Gayle Ryan’s “Simply Paper and Plastic” table glitters with gold and silver. (Nov. 2, 2016)
Gayle Ryan’s “Simply Paper and Plastic” Holiday Table. (Nov. 2, 2016)
Gayle Ryan chose “Simply Paper and Plastic” for her Holiday Table theme. (Nov. 2, 2016)
Party favors, such as these on Gayle Ryan’s “Simply Paper and Plastic” Holiday Table, can give that special touch for guests. (Nov. 2, 2016)
Gayle Ryan’s “Simply Paper and Plastic” Holiday Table is made of items she created. (Nov. 2, 2016)
