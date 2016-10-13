How to make your home more energy efficient

A home energy checkup helps owners determine where their house is losing energy and money - and how such problems can be corrected to make the home more energy efficient. A professional technician - often called an energy auditor - can give your home a checkup. You can also do some of the steps yourself such as checking for leaks, examining insulation, inspecting the furnace and ductwork, performing a blower door test and using an infrared camera. (Courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy)