Winter heating costs could surge

The U.S. Department of Energy is forecasting a sizable increase in heating costs this winter in the Midwest compared to last year.
Last winter was unusually inexpensive because of mild temperatures and a particularly low price for natural gas and propane. This year, winter temperatures are forecast to return to more normal levels.
For Midwesterners who heat with natural gas, the department is predicting a 30 percent rise in costs as the price of gas rise about 14 percent. Even so, the predicted cost is about average for the last eight years.
For those who heat with electricity, the department is predicting an 8 percent increase in total costs. For those who heat with propane, the department is predicting a 30 percent increase in total costs.
