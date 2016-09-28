Metallic-green tree-killers spreading in Kansas

The Kansas Department of Agriculture will be expanding a quarantine area for the emerald ash borer, a metallic-green, tree-destroying pest that has been spreading across Kansas, officials said Wednesday.
Bug trappers have identified an adult emerald ash borer captured in a “purple prism” glue trap in Atchison County, and that county will be added to a quarantine area that already covers Douglas, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties, said Heather Lansdowne of the Agriculture Department.
True to its name, the emerald ash borer is a shiny metallic-green beetle, about half an inch long and an eighth of an inch wide.
The first reported instances of emerald ash borers in Kansas came in the Kansas City area four years ago.
Native to Asia, the emerald ash borer has run amok in North America, killing tens of millions of ash trees since it was first discovered near Detroit about 14 years ago.
Adult borers lay their eggs in the bark of ash trees. Those eggs hatch into larvae that destroy the nutrient-carrying layers of bark, eventually killing the tree.
The bugs have had a field day here because North America doesn’t have the predators and parasites that keep the borer population under control in Asia.
Fortunately, they’re picky eaters. They feast only on ash trees and don’t pose a threat to humans, animals, crops or fruit-bearing trees, Lansdowne said.
The primary economic cost of ash borer infestation is the removal and replacement of dead ash trees, especially in cities that have a lot of ash trees in parks and streetscaping.
Although the ash borers are flying insects, they seldom fly far and don’t generally spread without human assistance, experts say.
The most common means of transport is cut firewood. The quarantine prohibits moving firewood and ash tree nursery stock out of the affected area. The Agriculture Department will holding educational meetings in Atchison County on how to safely dispose of infested trees without spreading the pests, Lansdowne said.
Uninfested trees can be treated with insecticides as a preventive measure. However, experts caution against it unless you’re in or within about 15 miles of a quarantined county.
The primary signs of an emerald ash borer invasion are D-shaped exit holes, about one-eighth of an inch in size, in the bark of the tree. Vertical splits in the bark showing chewed-out channels underneath and dying and dead branches can also indicate a possible borer problem, Lansdowne said.
The Department of Agriculture is asking anyone who lives outside the quarantine area to contact the department if they see signs of emerald ash borers in their trees. The department can be reached at 785-564-4468 or KDA.PPWC@ks.gov.
