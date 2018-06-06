New drug and alcohol treatment facility brings medical detox to Wichita

A new drug and alcohol treatment facility is opening in west Wichita, and it’s unlike any other in the city.
Fieldview at Holland will offer medically monitored detox, with medical staff available 24/7 to prescribe medications to ease withdrawal symptoms. Currently, programs in Wichita only offer social detox.
“That’s a level of care that Wichita just doesn’t have right now,” said Diane Peltier, executive director of Fieldview at Holland. “We are excited to be able to provide that to the community.”
With 64 beds for detox and residential treatment, Fieldview will also be the largest residential treatment facility in the city.
Peltier said Fieldview hopes to start accepting patients next week, after receiving final approvals and licensure. It already has a waiting list.
It will offer medication-assisted treatment in conjunction with cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy and mindfulness-based therapies.
Privately owned, the facility will accept any preferred provider insurance with substance abuse benefits. It also offers a cash pay option.
One of the campus’s five buildings will be devoted to detox, which usually lasts three to seven days to flush drugs or alcohol out of someone’s system. Several other buildings are devoted to residential treatment, which focuses on the behavioral and cognitive aspects of addiction. A stay in residential treatment usually lasts 21 to 28 days.
Fieldview will also offer outpatient therapies, partial hospitalization day treatments and sober living options.
The facility is the former Veranda Senior Living, which was used for three years after being built in 2010.
“It feels like home, really,” Peltier said. “It doesn’t feel like a hospital, it doesn’t feel institutionalized. … It’s very comforting.”
While many places deal only with addiction, Fieldview also has staff equipped to deal with co-occurring mental health disorders, Peltier said.
Bonnie Kimple, program manager for addiction treatment services with Comcare, the mental health department of Sedgwick County, said Fieldview will meet an important need in Wichita.
As use of opioids and heroin increases, there is more need for medical detox, Kimple said.
At the same time, the need for more treatment options will remain in Wichita, she said, particularly for people who are uninsured.
Before Fieldview’s opening, people who needed medical detox had to leave the area or go to the emergency room, Kimple said. For those without insurance, going to the emergency room may remain the only option.
Peltier said she encourages potential clients to call Fieldview's office to learn what their financial responsibility would be.
When it starts accepting patients, Fieldview will offer groups to help families learn about addiction.
Patients will also have the chance to do activities such as yoga, art therapy and mindfulness techniques.
“What speaks to one person may not speak to another, so we want to figure out what works for each client and make it very individualized treatment,” Peltier said.
