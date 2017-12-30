7 New Year’s workout specials and discount memberships

Christmas has passed and 2018 is almost upon us, which means one thing: resolutions.
If you’re setting your sights on a more active 2018, you can start on New Year’s Day with any of these classes.
New Year’s Day Fitness Sampler, 1329 E. 13th Street N.
Denise Colborn Fitness will offer a four-part workout from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. New Year’s Day at the McAdams Recreation Center. The class, which is $4 per person, will incorporate a variety of dance and cardio exercises. A form of hip-hop step, which blends step aerobics and hip hop music, will be offered at 11 a.m. Fit Fusion begins at 11:35 a.m. and will include weights and high intensity cardio. Afrovibe, an African dancing workout, starts at 12:10 p.m. The fitness sampler will end with a generic Zumba workout starting at 12:45 p.m. All experience levels are welcome. Children 8 years and older can participate.
Limitless Yoga January Challenge, 357 S. Pattie Street
Limitless Yoga will offer Hot Yoga at 9 a.m. New Year’s Day for $10. It also is offering a month of unlimited yoga classes for $50. Visit limitlessyogakansas.com for the full class schedule. Call 316-253-4260 with questions.
New Year’s Open House, 1551 N. Rock Road
Genesis Health Clubs will have open houses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day at four Wichita locations (854 N. Socora, 3725 W. 13th St. North, 6100 E. Central and 1551 N. Rock Road). People are invited to try out the facilities and classes; discount memberships will be offered. At the Rock Road location, those classes will include All-American Training, Yoga Flow, Group Ride90, Barre, Zumba and more. Classes vary at other locations.
New Year’s Day Zumba, 1115 US Highway 54, Andover
Three instructors will team up to host a Zumba class from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Andover YMCA. The course will involve heavy cardio, but modifications are available for all fitness levels. The class is free with a YMCA membership. A $10 day pass is required for attendance without membership. Check other area Y’s for their classes. The YMCAs offer a zero-dollar joiner fee promotion through Jan. 15.
New Year’s Day Restorative Yoga, 4800 W. Maple Street
The Body Studio will have a relaxing restorative class at 1 p.m. New Year’s Day. Restorative yoga is different than a traditional class. Poses are held longer and the focus is more on deep relaxation. Props like blankets, bolsters and blocks are available for the class, but students should bring a mat if they have one. The course is $12 for non-members. The studio is offering a 30-day unlimited yoga special for $35. Visit wichitabodystudio.com for other class listings. Call 316-942-0323 with questions.
Free USA Martial Arts & Fitness workout, 3919 N. Hillcrest Street
Members and non-members of all fitness levels are welcome to participate in USA Martial Arts & Fitness’s free New Year’s Day workout. The class, from 3 to 4 p.m.,will include interval training mixed with small amounts of generic kickboxing. There will be discount offers for non-members on boot camps and prize giveaways. Call 316-295-3156 with questions.
Lunar Yoga, 1809 N. Broadway Street
Ganesh Yoga Studio will host a lunar yoga session at 7 p.m. New Year’s Day. The class will involve yoga, guided meditation and a journal-making activity to help stay in sync with the lunar cycle throughout the year. The session will be broken down into 45 minutes of yoga and 45 minutes of intention setting exercises. The lunar class is $10 for non-members. Participants can bring their own mats or rent one for $2.
