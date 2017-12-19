Wichita area hospitals are asking children and those with flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting the hospitals during flu season.
Wichita area hospitals are asking children and those with flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting the hospitals during flu season. Lee MCT
Wichita area hospitals are asking children and those with flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting the hospitals during flu season. Lee MCT

Health & Fitness

Wichita hospitals enact limits on visits from kids to help prevent the flu

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 19, 2017 05:17 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

Through Dec. 24, the lights shining on Wesley Children’s Hospital are bright blue to raise awareness of respiratory diseases, such as the flu and pneumonia.

In addition to the blue lights, Wesley Medical Center and Children’s Hospital have enacted a seasonal visitation policy since respiratory illnesses, including the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, have become more common.

The policy, which started Wednesday, states that no person under the age of 12 may visit the neonatal intensive care unit, the pediatric intensive care, the special care nursery or any of the adult intensive care units.

The hospital also requests that those with relatively mild symptoms stay home and treat the symptoms as though you would a seasonal flu.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Many of the patients in these units have delicate or compromised respiratory systems and we want to limit their exposure to an illness that could compromise their health,” Brett Hartkopp, Wesley Healthcare vice president of quality and infection prevention, said in a release.

Wesley’s emergency department visits have increased over the last few weeks, with a large percentage of patients having flu-like symptoms, the release stated.

The policy’s end date has not yet been released.

Other area hospitals

The Kansas Medical Center in Andover will also not be allowing any children into the intensive care units, said chief information officer Malik Idbeis. The policy will continue through the rest of flu season.

The medical center has not yet seen an increase in flu-like admissions, Idbeis said.

While Via Christi hospitals ask that those under 12 or with flu-like symptoms do not visit any hospital, they do not yet have a seasonal visitation policy in place, the hospital’s house supervisor said. It is not yet known if or when a finalized policy will be enacted.

More Videos

City Council puts money towards charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money towards charity instead of police surveillance

Pause
North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says 2:12

'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots 1:34

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized 0:50

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized

Do you need a nap? 1:04

Do you need a nap?

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:33

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Uber may be replacing ambulances for some according to a KU economist 1:10

Uber may be replacing ambulances for some according to a KU economist

  • Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

    What actions — apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine — can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? (Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

What actions — apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine — can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? (Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Increasing flu activity in Kansas

Four flu outbreaks have been confirmed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment so far in the 2017-18 season: three in Sedgwick County and one in Douglas County. An outbreak consists of two or more reported cases in a specific time or place.

An estimated 5 to 20 percent of people are expected to get the flu this year, depending on the severity of the season, the KDHE said. Flu season in Kansas has likely not peaked.

To help prevent the flu and other respiratory illnesses, Wesley Healthcare recommends the following tips:

▪ Get a flu vaccine

▪ Wash hands frequently

▪ Cover coughs and sneezes — not with your hands

▪ Wipe down often-used surfaces with disinfectant wipes

▪ Stay home when you have flu-like symptoms, and stay hydrated

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

City Council puts money towards charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money towards charity instead of police surveillance

Pause
North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says 2:12

'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots 1:34

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized 0:50

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized

Do you need a nap? 1:04

Do you need a nap?

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:33

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Uber may be replacing ambulances for some according to a KU economist 1:10

Uber may be replacing ambulances for some according to a KU economist

  • Nevada man posts unique workout for 'Motivation Monday'

    A Las Vegas man does push ups while balancing on a stack of weights.

Nevada man posts unique workout for 'Motivation Monday'

View More Video