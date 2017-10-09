Free cancer screenings offered during health fair

Free cancer screenings will be available during a health and safety fair on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 West 21st Street.
The screenings are conducted by the Kansas Masonic Foundation with the Midwest Cancer Alliance and University of Kansas Medical Center staff. This is the last of 28 free cancer prevention programs hosted by the foundation in Kansas during 2017.
Health services offered will include:
- Free skin cancer screenings
- Free prostate cancer screenings
- Free screen-to-save colon cancer home screening kits
- Body mass index screenings
- Breath tests to measure lung exposure to carbon monoxide
- Mobile mammography services. A fee may apply for people who do not qualify through Early Detection Works or have insurance coverage. Participants can call 913-344- 9989 for information or to schedule a mammogram
For more information on the screening event in Wichita, call 316-393-7280. For information on other cancer screening events this year, contact the Midwest Cancer Alliance at 913-588-4719.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
