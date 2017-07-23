Measles in Wichita. What does it mean?

Recently, The Wichita Eagle reported a confirmed case of measles in Sedgwick County. This person was found to have been in contact with another individual infected with measles confirmed two weeks prior. The CDC reports that from January 1 to June 17 this year, 108 people from 11 states (now 12 with Kansas joining the ranks), were reported to have measles. This number has increased from a reported total of 70 people with measles in 2016.
This has the potential to be a big medical concern for Wichita, as measles is highly contagious. It is spread via airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If 10 people are exposed to an infected person and they aren’t protected, 9 of them will also become infected. A person can get measles just by being in a room where an infected person was, even up to two hours after that person has left.
Symptoms usually appear seven to 14 days after a person is infected. An infected person can spread measles up to four days before they develop a rash, through four days afterward. Transmission of the illness can be reduced by good hand-washing habits, and avoiding sharing drinks and eating utensils.
As the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Division of Health continue to search for potentially exposed individuals, there are a few signs and symptoms everyone should be aware of. Measles often starts with a fever, followed by cough, runny nose, red eyes and sore throat. Two to three days later, tiny white spots may appear in the mouth. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash develops composed of tiny red spots starting at the head and spreading downward to the rest of the body. A person may spike a high fever when the rash appears. Measles can lead to pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and death. About 1 in 4 people who get the disease require hospitalization.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 due to high vaccination rates; however, measles is still prevalent in some areas (including Europe, Asia, Africa and the Pacific), and travelers with measles continue to bring the disease into the U.S. It is important to understand the majority of people who have contracted measles were unvaccinated and the disease can spread when it reaches a community where groups of people are unvaccinated.
Fortunately, two doses of the vaccine are 97 percent effective at preventing measles. This is why it is imperative to be up to date on vaccinations, including before traveling abroad. To protect your child, the CDC recommends two doses of the MMR vaccine. This vaccine protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, and is recommended at 12 to 15 months and 4 to 6 years. If traveling abroad, infants should have their first dose at 6 to 11 months with two additional doses at the previous recommended timeframes.
Most health insurances cover the cost of vaccines. If you don’t have health insurance, the Vaccines for Children Program may cover the cost of your child’s vaccinations. Visit the VFC website, the Sedgwick County Health Department, www.cdc.gov/vaccines, 1-800-CDC-INFO or your family medicine doctor with any additional questions.
Dr. Jessica Kieffer is a family medicine physician with WesleyCare Family Medicine Residency.
