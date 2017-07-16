Free training program offered for those with Alzheimer’s

People diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia can attend free classes in August on coping with the disease.
The classes are hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Kansas chapter.
The program, “Living with Alzheimer’s: For People with Alzheimer’s,” will cover topics including the disease and memory loss, how to cope with changes and making decisions, effective communication and resources for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.
This interactive three-part program will provide an opportunity to hear from and ask questions of others who have been diagnosed.
The three sections will be held on Aug. 9, 16 and 26. Although no registration is necessary, attendees are strongly encouraged to RSVP in advance by calling the chapter’s 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 or by e-mailing cwkshelpline@alz.org.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-268-6290, @KaitlynAlanis
Comments