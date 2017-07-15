Health & Fitness

July 15, 2017 11:34 AM

Health officials find measles case in Sedgwick County

By Roy Wenzl



State and county health officials are reporting a confirmed case of measles in Sedgwick County.

A number of people may have been exposed to the contagious illness, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Division of Health said in a statement Saturday. The person found to have the illness was in contact with another person from Butler County that the state identified as having measles in a July 4 news statement.

The state health department listed a number of July dates and Wichita-area locations where people may have been exposed to the illness. They are asking that anyone who might have visited those locations call the KDHE epidemiology hotline at 877-427-7317 for further evaluation. The dates and locations are:

▪ Monday, July 10, between 6:45 and 9:30 a.m., Lamar’s Donuts, 10051 W. 21st St.

▪ Monday, July 10, between 8 and 11 a.m., Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Road

▪ Tuesday, July 11, between 2:30 and 6 p.m., Wal-Mart, 21st and Maize

▪ Tuesday, July 11, between 4 and 6 p.m., Kwik Shop, 37th and Maize

▪ Tuesday, July 11, between 6 and 10 p.m., Jason’s Deli, 21st and Ridge

▪ Wednesday, July 12, between 3 and 6:30 p.m., Jiffy Lube, 21st and Ridge

▪ Wednesday, July 12, between 4:30 and 7 p.m., Academy Sports, 2710 N. Maize Road

▪ Wednesday, July 12, between 5 and 8 p.m., Michaels, 2441 N. Maize Road

▪ Wednesday, July 12, between 5:30 and 8 p.m., Family Video, 29th and Tyler

▪ Thursday July 13, between 8 and 10:30 a.m., Moxley and Wagle Periodontics, 825 S. Hillside

▪ Thursday July 13, between 8:30 and 11 a.m., Vermillion Elementary, 501 S. James in Maize

If health officials think callers have been exposed, they will ask them about immunization status and whether they have symptoms, and will assess whether they are at risk. Health officials in the statement said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines individuals at high risk as infants younger than 12 months, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Infected people can spread measles to others from four days before through four days after the rash appears, according to the CDC.

Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl

