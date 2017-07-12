Danielle Dick, shown with her husband, Tyler, and their 2-year-old daughter, Taylor, delivered twins two months early to begin full treatment for her stage 4 melanoma.
July 12, 2017 5:41 PM

Kansas mother with stage 4 melanoma delivers twins 2 months early

By Kaitlyn Alanis

A Kansas mother of one who was carrying twins when diagnosed with three brain tumors and stage 4 melanoma delivered her babies two months early on Wednesday.

Danielle Dick, 31, of Goddard, delivered the twins — a boy and a girl — two months ahead of their Sept. 25 due date so that she can start her full cancer treatment.

Dick and her husband, Tyler, and 2-year-old daughter, Taylor, welcomed Reagan Danielle and Colby Tyler into their family and they are all doing well, according to an update by Rachel Miller, Dick’s sister, on the family’s GoFundMe page. The twins are just over 3 pounds each.

“They were just over 29 weeks and are doing well!” Miller said. “We now pray that the babies grow and get stronger and that Danielle’s body will fight the cancer with treatment so she can get healthy and stronger as well!”

Dick will start her full cancer treatment while in the hospital. She is fighting metastatic melanoma, which means the skin cancer has spread to different parts of her body. At this stage, the five-year survival rate is 15 to 20 percent, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Your constant prayers have helped for a safe delivery for Danielle & the twins!” Miller said. “There is still quite a fight ahead but right now we are feeling good!”

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-268-6290

