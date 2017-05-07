Protect your heart to protect your brain

When you damage your arteries with smoking, obesity, high blood sugar, high LDL cholesterol and high blood pressure, you’re hurting your heart and your brain.
A new study that tracked more than 300 people for over 20 years found that middle-age people with just one risk factor for heart disease (that’s smoking, obesity, high LDL cholesterol or high blood pressure again) were almost twice as likely by the time they were seniors to end up with amyloid deposits in the brain. Obesity was the strongest risk factor.
When blood vessels are damaged, amyloid can leak out into brain tissue, and then Alzheimer’s-related amyloid tangles build up.
Luckily, your damage may be reversible: You can save your brain by doing what’s best for your heart. If you smoke, quit; ditch unhealthy food; get in your 10,000 steps a day; lose weight if you need to; and reduce your blood pressure and lousy cholesterol using lifestyle changes and medications if needed.
Pain relief from dietary omega-3’s
A recent study published in Arthritis Care & Research reported that consumption of dietary omega-3’s (but not supplements) eases pain in people with rheumatoid arthritis. Researchers found that after taking an RA medication, methotrexate, for three months, about 20 percent of study participants still had pain. A clear difference? Folks with persistent pain had measurably lower dietary intake of omega-3’s.
When the dietary ratio of omega-3’s to omega-6’s in polyunsaturated oils – such as corn, safflower and soybean – is skewed, as it is in the American diet (should be a ratio of 1-to-1 but is 16-to-1 in favor of omega-6’s), problems related to inflammation, such as pain, happen. Increasing dietary omega-3’s helps restore a healthier balance. The researchers suggest that such pain-relieving benefits may happen because omega-3’s boost production of resolvins that tamp down inflammatory immune responses and reduce nerve inflammation. Other studies also point to omega-3s’ pain-relieving powers (including from supplements).
So if you have chronic pain, increase your weekly consumption of fish, such as salmon or sea trout; they’re loaded with DHA and EPA omega-3’s. And go for plant sources that contain ALA omega-3: flax and chia seeds, walnuts, soybeans, canola oil, avocados and pumpkin seeds.
Pets good for kiddie gut biome
George Graham Vest was a U.S. senator in the late 1800s, but it’s the way he represented one of his constituents’ dogs, Old Drum, that has made him part of American history. To commemorate the passing of the loyal pooch, he declared: “The one absolutely unselfish friend man can have in this selfish world is ... his dog.” A statue of Old Drum still stands outside the Warrensburg, Mo., courthouse.
Turns out, unconditional love is not the only benefit of having a canine companion. A new study, published in Microbiome, found that infants who are exposed to furry pets have a healthier mix of gut bacteria. Researchers analyzed fecal samples from more than 700 babies at around 3 months of age; those who had spent more time around four-legged friends had twice the normal levels of Ruminococcus and Oscillospira bacteria.
Past studies have linked higher levels of Ruminococcus in infancy to a lower risk of childhood allergies and greater amounts of Oscillospira to a lower risk of obesity later in life. This new study adds to existing research that shows kids in regular contact with dogs in their first year of life have a 13 percent lower risk of asthma.
So if you’re thinking about starting or expanding your family, you might want to add a dog to the mix. Prenatal exposure also confers benefits to newborns and gives you time to get the animal settled into household routines. Bonus: Besides giving unconditional love, a dog encourages more exercise and reduces stress.
Nutrients to help prevent high blood pressure
Researchers tracked 2,600 men and women who had normal blood pressure at the start of a study for 16 years. They found that the secret to avoiding high blood pressure is sufficient intake of potassium (bananas, fish, dark leafy greens), magnesium (dark leafy greens, dark chocolate) and calcium (dark leafy greens, almonds, broccoli, nonfat dairy). Low sodium intake didn’t help.
In fact, the research found that study participants who consumed less than 2,500 milligrams of sodium a day had higher blood pressure than participants who consumed greater amounts. Participants with higher combined intakes of sodium (3,717 milligrams per day, on average) and potassium (3,211 milligrams per day on average) had the lowest blood pressure.
If you do not yet have high blood pressure (more than 32 percent of adults in the U.S. do), your best move is to make sure you have five to nine servings of fresh veggies and fruit daily, eat fish (salmon and sea trout) at least twice a week and enjoy a little dark chocolate.
Mehmet Oz is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen is chief wellness officer and chairman of the Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.
