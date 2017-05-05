Arthritis in the hands more common than you might think, study says

Arthritis in the hands is more common than you might think. Nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 4 men will develop the condition in their lifetime, according to a new study.
The risk of symptomatic hand osteoarthritis also varies by race and weight.
Aching or swelling hands, decreased motion and stiffness are all symptoms of osteoarthritis. The study, published Thursday in “Arthritis & Rheumatology,” analyzed data for more than 2,000 adults over 45 years.
The lifetime risk of arthritis in the hands is 41 percent among whites and 29 percent among blacks, according to a news release about the study. The risk to people with obesity is 11 percentage points higher than those who are not obese.
