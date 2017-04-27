The psychology of ‘13 Reasons Why’ has some worried

Psychologists, counselors and parents are paying attention to the most tweeted about show of 2017 — and it has some of them worried.
Others think the hit Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” can be a springboard for important discussions with teenagers about suicide, bullying, rape, drugs and not speaking out to help others.
The show tells the fictional story of 17-year-old Hannah Baker, who leaves behind 13 cassette tapes after her suicide. The cassette tapes are addressed to people who she says played a role in her suicide, which is depicted graphically on the show.
Suicide is the third leading cause of death for youth between the ages of 10 and 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the 10th leading cause of death for people overall.
The National Association of School Psychologists issued a statement saying that vulnerable youth, particularly those who have thought about suicide, should not watch the series.
“Its powerful storytelling may lead impressionable viewers to romanticize the choices made by the characters and/or develop revenge fantasies,” the statement read. “Research shows that exposure to another person’s suicide, or to graphic or sensationalized accounts of death, can be one of the many risk factors that youth struggling with mental health conditions cite as a reason they contemplate or attempt suicide.”
Suicide contagion is the possibility of an increase in suicide risk due to exposure to suicide and suicidal behaviors, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The NASP also points out that the series does not deal with mental illness as a main factor among suicides, although it says the show can be appreciated “as an opportunity to better understand young people’s experiences, thoughts, and feelings.”
It also provides a list of guidance for educators, suggesting that they use the series as an opportunity to identify problems in a school that need to be addressed, make people aware of suicide risk warning signs and help point people toward mental health professionals.
School districts have also responded to the Netflix series, with the Shawnee Mission school district in Kansas sending a letter to parents urging them to check it out themselves and talk with teenagers about the show.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Need help?
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255).
