Walk @ Lunch Day encourages health across Kansas

Rain or shine, Kansans will be spotted walking toward the Keeper of the Plains during their lunch break Wednesday.
The 11th annual National Walk @ Lunch Day will start at noon, encouraging employees at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas – and anyone who wants to join – to lead healthier lives.
“Walking is one of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to improve one’s health,” said Mary Beth Chambers, manager of corporate communications for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. “National Walk @ Lunch Day is meant to encourage people to get up from their desks and take a 30 minute walk during their lunch hour.”
Walks will take place in Dodge City, El Dorado, Emporia, Garden City, Hays, Hutchinson, Independence, Lawrence, Manhattan, Pittsburg, Salina, Topeka and Wichita.
In Wichita, the group of walkers will meet at noon at the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, Douglas and Waco. The first 250 people to join will receive a free NW@LD t-shirt.
Regular walking can help a person maintain healthy weight, prevent or manage heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, strengthen bones and muscles and improve mood, according to Mayo Clinic.
