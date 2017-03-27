‘We All Eat’ event offers tips, tasting for healthy living

Curious about pressure cooking? Not sure what to do with that cast iron skillet? Need a few healthy recipes? The first “We All Eat” event has you covered.
The free community event takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Sedgwick County Extension Office. It is sponsored by the Health and Wellness Coalition of Wichita.
“At this hands-on event, all participants will leave with doable ideas for making healthy eating a bigger part of their lives,” Tammi Krier, healthy eating director at the YMCA, said in a release.
More than 50 organizations will share about incorporating healthy choices into different areas of life. The event will include giveaways, panels and activities, all about healthy eating.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments