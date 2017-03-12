Treatment options for common urinary tract conditions

As a physician who specializes in urology, I treat many different conditions and diseases of the urinary tract, from prostate cancer to urinary tract infections. Two of the common conditions I see frequently are kidney stones and urinary incontinence.
Kidney stones
We know kidney stones are painful, but what causes them? There are actually several different types of kidney stones: calcium stones, struvite stones, uric acid stones, cysteine stones and other rarer stones.
Calcium stones – the most common type – are caused by an excess of calcium or oxalate, things commonly found in food and naturally in the liver. Struvite stones are caused by an infection, like a urinary tract infection. Uric acid stones are caused by a lack of fluid or too much fluid, high-protein diets and gout, while cysteine stones are caused by a hereditary condition that creates too much cystinuria, an amino acid.
To prevent these painful stones from forming, I give my patients seven nutritional tips.
▪ Drink 8-12 cups of fluid a day. Half of your fluid should include a source of citric acid. Citric acid helps prevent formation of stones. An easy way to add citric acid to your daily fluids is to include lemon juice in water or tea or switch to sugar-free lemonade.
▪ Consume 3-4 dairy servings a day. Calcium from dairy combines with oxalate from food, and the body will not absorb an excess calcium or oxalate. Milk and yogurt are good sources of calcium. Cheese, however, while full of calcium, is also high in sodium.
▪ Reduce sodium intake. I recommend staying under 3,000 milligrams per day. An excess of sodium produces too much calcium into urine. Lowering sodium can be achieved by avoiding high-sodium foods and limiting added salt.
▪ Consume two 3-ounce servings of meat, fish, seafood or poultry a day. Too much of these foods can increase calcium and uric acid.
▪ Limit vitamin C supplements. Stay under 500 mg in vitamin C consumption a day. Foods naturally rich in vitamin C do not need to be limited, though.
▪ Lower foods high in oxalate. Nuts, beets, tea, dark chocolate, cocoa, spinach, rhubarb, tofu and soy foods are high in oxalates. When consuming these foods, be sure to eat with a calcium-rich food.
▪ Maintain a healthy body weight to reduce risk of recurring kidney stones.
Urinary incontinence
The involuntary loss of urine is called urinary incontinence. It can be classified based on symptoms as stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence or a mixture of both, called mixed urinary incontinence.
SUI is the leakage of urine during activities that increase abdominal pressure, such as coughing, sneezing, straining and exertion.
UUI is a sudden desire to urinate, with leakage of urine. This can be due to an overactive bladder, which is a sudden and frequent urge to urinate, sometimes awakening in the night to do so.
Treatment for SUI and UUI are different. To determine whether you have SUI or UUI, diagnostic steps include a medical history, physical exam and lab tests to rule out a urinary tract infection. You do not have to suffer and it is not simply a sign of aging. Talk to your doctor about possible treatments.
Treatment of SUI includes:
▪ Non-invasive conservative therapies such as behavior modification, medication and devices like urinary catheter placement
▪ Minimally invasive options, such as collagen injections
▪ Surgical options
Treatment of UUI includes:
▪ Non-invasive therapies such as behavior modification, diet modification (avoiding caffeine, alcohol, spicy and acidic foods), practicing more frequent scheduled urination, smoking cessation, physical therapy and medications
▪ Minimally invasive options such as Botox injections
▪ Surgical options
Alosh Madala is a urologist with Via Christi Clinic in Wichita.
Comments