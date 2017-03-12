High-fat diet supremely bad for your heart

2:33 Hymnal page survives fire Pause

12:17 Coach Marshall says giving Shamet the ball was the turning point for the team

0:51 Trooper talks safety, distracted driving

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman

0:38 Maize advances to third state title game in last four years

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

1:46 'They never stood a chance in a lot of these pastures, the fire was so fast'

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires