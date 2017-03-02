Community baby shower to offer safe-sleep training

The “ABCs of Safe Sleep” and other training will be some of the subjects discussed at a community baby shower for expectant mothers and their supporters on Saturday.
The goal of the event, held by the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network and the Wichita Black Nurses Association, is to decrease the number of Kansas babies who die before their first birthday.
The National Center for Vital Statistics puts Kansas among the states with the highest infant mortality rates. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that the black non-Hispanic infant mortality rate (11 deaths per 1,000) is more than twice that of the white non-Hispanic population.
Pregnant women who attend the shower and receive safe-sleep training will receive a free portable crib and a wearable blanket as long as supplies are available.
The shower is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
