Coffee may help slow effects of aging

The girl's father, Colin Dunlap, posted this video on Twitter saying, "my daughter's body is crushed by chemo but she won't let me carry her up steps to bed. 'I'll make it,' she says each night-and does. so tough."
Breast cancer patient Denise Albert has a medical port in her chest. During a security check at the Los Angeles Airport, she explained to TSA agents that she has breast cancer and cannot be touched on her chest. She felt 'humiliated' after the experience. (Courtesy of Denise Albert, The MOMS and @themoms for Twitter)
Kansas is one of three states in the nation without expanded access to a life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses. The drug is called naloxone, or Narcan by its brand-name. Naloxone works as an antidote to opioids – including heroin and prescription painkillers, such as OxyContin, hydrocodone, codieine and fentanyl. Right now, only certain health care professionals, including paramedics, have the drug in Kansas. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 11/21/16)
Nine-year-old Addison lays comatose in her parents' Goddard home, as her incurable brain cancer takes away her final days. It’s been 10 months since she drew her beloved bow and shot an arrow. She’s been immobile and unresponsive for about four weeks. But within that same period of time the girl known for a beaming smile and bouncing red ponytail has been to archery shoots and bow hunts far across the world. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)
NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.
The Kansas City Royals signed Rhylan Lopata to a one-day contract with the help of Make-A-Wish. Rhylan, 6, also met first baseman Eric Hosmer. Lopata, who was diagnosed with Stage 3B Hodgkin’s Lymphoma earlier this year, is currently in remission.