Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Nine-year-old Addison lays comatose in her parents' Goddard home, as her incurable brain cancer takes away her final days. It’s been 10 months since she drew her beloved bow and shot an arrow. She’s been immobile and unresponsive for about four weeks. But within that same period of time the girl known for a beaming smile and bouncing red ponytail has been to archery shoots and bow hunts far across the world. (Video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)