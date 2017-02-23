Free health clinic set for April 8 at Fairmount Park

The city of Wichita, Via Christi and Wichita State University are teaming to host a free health care day in April at Fairmount Park.
The event – geared toward the uninsured and under-insured – will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 8 at Fairmount Park, 1647 N. Yale, in northeast Wichita.
Services offered include medical testing; dental, vision and hearing screening; foot care; and connections to follow-up appointments, according to a news release.
At a news briefing Thursday at City Hall to announce the free clinic, Wichita City Council member Lavonta Williams said food will also be provided.
“Our health care workers are excited about the opportunity to meet with folks in the community and talk about health and wellness,” said Peg Tichacek of Via Christi at the briefing. “We’re excited to partner with Wichita State, which has fostered such a good neighbor relationship with the Fairmount community, and the city.”
No insurance is needed to attend, though registration will end at 3 p.m. the day of the clinic. For more information on the free health care clinic and to sign up to volunteer, visit viachristi.org/medicalmission.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
