5 lifestyle behaviors to help control ‘silent killer’

1:31 Libertarians pick candidate for special election Pause

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

1:04 Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

14:16 Bill Snyder talks about his 200th win

3:40 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop discuss WSU's win over Missouri State

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

1:47 Taste testing the new Girl Scout Cookie

0:09 The amazing buzzer-beating shot that's taking social media by storm