Looking out for early Alzheimer's symptoms

If you’re concerned about dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, either for a family member or yourself, we’re here with some sage advice.
Put some effort into learning about early detection of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Early detection allows doctors to slow or even sometimes halt dementia’s progress.
Try the at-home screening test developed by researchers at Ohio State University called the Self-Administered Gerocognitive Exam.
This simple test (Google “OSU S.A.G.E.” to download) takes 10-15 minutes to complete and was designed to detect early signs of cognitive impairment.
Another early sign of Alzheimer’s: your nose. The part of the brain that controls smell often is affected in the early stages of the disease. So if you notice that you’re having trouble picking up fragrances or odors, talk to your doctor.
Whatever your age, family history or cognitive powers, remember that staying engaged and curious, socializing with family and friends, getting 10,000 steps a day or the equivalent, doing “speed of processing” games like brainHQ’s Double Decision and sticking with brain-healthy nutrition, like the DASH and Mediterranean diets, helps protect your brain.
Weekend warriors
A British study of more than 63,000 adults found that folks who exercised once or twice a week for either 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise had a 30 percent lower risk of an early death from all causes, a 40 percent decreased mortality rate from cardiovascular disease and an 18 percent reduced mortality rate from cancer, compared with inactive adults.
Regularly active adults, those who get exercise throughout the week, did have the lowest risk of early death, but this unusual study shows that if the best you can do is cram your week’s worth of physical activity into a weekend, that is far better than doing nothing.
Do we recommend it? We’d rather see you get in 10,000 steps daily, 20 minutes of cardio three times weekly, 20 minutes of resistance exercises weekly and 20 jumps twice daily. That’ll make your RealAge 8.1 (men) to nine (women) years younger. But if you are time-challenged, do get a good workout whenever you can. Then take a post-exercise Epsom salt bath, a couple of 81-mg aspirins (with your doc’s OK) and 900 mg of omega-3 algal oil daily. That’ll help keep you running smoothly.
Don’t resist resistant starches
Resistant starch is a form of fiber that’s not digested in the small intestine. It is found in legumes, bananas, seeds and 100 percent whole grains. It helps stabilize glucose levels, feeds good-for-you gut bacteria and makes you feel full by contributing to the intestinal production of short-chain fatty acids, such as acetate, propionate and butyrate.
Butyrate is the major energy source for colon cells. Propionate is largely taken up by the liver. Acetate is metabolized by peripheral tissue. And according to a study in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology, specific SCFAs may reduce the risk of developing gastrointestinal disorders, cancer and even cardiovascular disease.
Most Americans get only about 16 grams of total fiber daily – just over half the recommended amount. In those 16 grams, only about 3 to 8 grams are resistant starch. To get the resistant starch you need, enjoy 5 to 9 servings of fruits and veggies and 2 servings of 100 percent whole grains daily, include beans in one meal a day, go for that banana on your steel-cut oatmeal and munch a handful of chia or sunflower seeds for an afternoon snack.
Winning meal
You want to make sure you’re dishing up meals that deliver the full menu of nutrients it takes to have a winning breakfast/lunch/dinner. Unfortunately, in 2014, Americans spent nearly $14 billion on frozen prepared foods, many of which would be better off benched.
A recent study explains why many folks rely on high-fat, high-sodium, calorie-packed, sugar-laced, prepackaged, frozen meals: 57 percent say that quick prep – meals both parents and children can zap – is the attraction. Also, parents often are more confident in prepared food than in their own cooking, and they think they’re cutting costs (which is not usually true). To deliver championship meals, try these tricks.
Learn a few great recipes. Go to www.doctoroz.com for quick and easy recipes and 30-minute meals. Cook-once, serve-twice meals – like soups, stews and casseroles – reduce cooking time and costs.
Don’t ditch quick-to-fix frozen veggies. They’re nutrition-filled (but no buttery, sauced-up versions).
Supplement prepared meals with fresh produce. If you do dish up a prepared meal, make a fresh salad and add some walnuts or steamed veggies to go with it.
Mehmet Oz, M.D., is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer and chairman of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.
