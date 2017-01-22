The Mediterranean diet and your brain

The word “Mediterranean” is Latin for “middle of the Earth.” The ancient Romans gave the sea this name because it was the center of the Earth as they knew it. We know the sea is not the center of the world, but there are ever more reasons for you to make the dietary habits of the region the center of your diet. You’ve probably heard that the so-called Mediterranean diet helps protect your heart and reduces your risk for cancer, obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Well, now research shows that sticking to this diet can protect your brain as well.
A recent study published in Neurology tracked the eating habits of 400 people around age 70 for six years. The researchers used MRIs for brain scans and found that the more closely a study participant followed a Mediterranean diet, the less brain volume he or she lost over a three-year period. Previous research that followed more than 10,000 women revealed that those who followed a Mediterranean-type diet were more likely to live past age 70 without physical or mental problems than those who didn’t.
So how do you eat Mediterranean?
▪ Every meal is based on fruits, vegetables and legumes, with olive oil, nuts and seeds added.
▪ As a side dish, you’ll have fish and lean proteins, like chicken, at least twice a week; red meat’s a rarity.
▪ Use spices instead of salt.
▪ Top it off: Drink red wine in moderation.
Determining D’s powers
When Cole Porter penned “It’s delightful, it’s delicious, it’s de-lovely,” he had no idea how destructive it might be to find yourself D-ficient. But recently researchers have discovered that in the lab, at least, a high-fat diet plus insufficient vitamin D increases your risk for development of metabolic syndrome (a combination of obesity, insulin resistance and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease). Healthy levels of the sunshine vitamin help combat it.
This matters, say the researchers, because “due to air pollution, insufficient sunlight exposure and altered dietary composition,” low levels of vitamin D affect 30 to 60 percent of folks worldwide and “is increasingly found in association with many diseases, including autoimmune diseases, hepatitis and cancer.” The most at risk? Breastfed babies, the elderly, indoor-dwellers, people with darker skin in low-light locations (north of Atlanta in the wintertime) and anyone who has trouble absorbing fat because of inflammatory bowel disease or gastric bypass surgery, for example.
D’s powers seem to lie in its ability to tamp down inflammation and its positive influence over gut bacteria. So what can you do to make sure you’re making smart decisions?
▪ Aim for 30 minutes of sun exposure twice a week; after that, it’s mineral-based, 30-SPF sunscreen all the time.
▪ Get dietary D from nonfat dairy, salmon and tuna.
▪ Get a blood test to check your level. If you’re low, consider taking at least 600 IU of vitamin D-2 or D-3 (800 IU if you’re 71 or older), but no more than 4,000 IU daily.
Coping with noise
The constant din of urban life can push anyone over the edge; it also can trigger hypertension, coronary heart disease and heart attack. In fact, one Danish study found that every sustained 10-decibel increase in the noise level you normally are exposed to increases your risk of a heart attack by 12 percent. Noise is particularly tough on folks who are noise- or sound-sensitive, triggering insomnia and muddled thinking. Depression and anger can become chronic.
According to the American Public Health Association, 104 million Americans are at risk because of increased exposure to the harmful health effects of environmental noise. So what should you do for protection?
1. Invest in noise-canceling headphones or earplugs.
2. Seal sound-leaky windows and use sound-dampening drapes and shades; install sound-absorbent carpeting.
3. Use white-noise machines (if they don’t bother you), especially when sleeping.
4. Try sound-desensitization training.
5. Got to www.noisefree.org to discover ways to lobby local, state and federal officials for noise-abatement legislation and ordinances.
One more thing: Sound sensitivity isn’t all bad. A study in the journal Neuropsychologia found that folks with “leaky” sensory gating (that’s sound sensitivities) may be more creative.
Mehmet Oz, M.D., is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer and chairman of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.
