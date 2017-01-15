Nonsurgical options for weight loss

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity affects more than 78 million people and is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths in the U.S.
More than one-third of adults and 17 percent of youths in the U.S. are considered obese.
Obesity is a chronic and pervasive disease that can lead to many serious health conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and severe sleep apnea. Fortunately, for those who struggle with obesity and the health conditions associated with it, there are options.
There are several different weight-loss procedures currently available that can lead to this desired result, including, for example, the nonsurgical ORBERA Intragastric Balloon, an incisionless, nonsurgical solution for patients who are not appropriate for or who do not want invasive surgery but for whom diet and exercise or medicinal interventions have not worked.
The ORBERA procedure places an uninflated balloon temporarily in the stomach through the mouth via a brief nonsurgical endoscopic procedure that is performed in an outpatient setting. The balloon is then filled with saline to about the size of a grapefruit and remains in the stomach for approximately six months. The balloon reduces the space available in the stomach for food, without permanently altering the stomach.
The patient is supervised by a team of weight-loss experts during the six-month period, including a dietitian, a psychologist and an exercise specialist. After six months, the balloon is removed with health monitoring and coaching for an additional six months.
More than 220,000 ORBERA balloons have been distributed worldwide in more than 80 countries. Clinical trial data has shown the average person loses three times the weight as compared with diet and exercise alone within six months. At six months, the trial group achieved a mean of 38 percent excess weight loss, which means a person who is 100 pounds overweight will on average lose just more than 38 pounds in the first six months.
Body mass index, a measure of height in relation to weight, is used to define levels of obesity. Clinically severe obesity is a BMI greater than 40 or a BMI greater than 35 with a serious health problem linked to obesity. The ORBERA balloon procedure is FDA approved for a BMI of 30-40.
What surgery or procedure is the best fit for an individual is based on many factors. Bariatric surgeons work with patients to help them decide which procedure is the best fit. No matter what option a patient chooses, the key to bariatric surgery is getting the patient to use his or her weight-loss operation to implement lifestyle change. Each of the available surgeries truly is a “tool” – albeit an effective tool – that will help to control hunger and portion size, but that’s it. The rest is up to the patient.
Nicholas Brown is a general and bariatric surgeon and medical director at the Wesley Woodlawn Bariatric Surgery Center.
