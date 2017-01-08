Wichita friends still on a running streak

Two Wichita friends have been “streaking” for more than a year and a half.
After Runner’s World Magazine issued a “Run Streak Challenge” that entailed a simple goal – run 1 mile each day for 39 days straight, beginning after a holiday – Deena Flanigan Kreutzer and Kathryn Welch decided to take up the streak.
That was nearly 600 days ago and counting.
On the last day of the initial streak, Kreutzer said, they decided 39 days wasn’t that hard and that they would focus on a new goal: one year.
The runners wanted to see how far they could push themselves, and that seemed like a better challenge, Kreutzer said.
Once Leap Year was taken into account, the goal was set at 366 days. They run together sometimes, but on their own most days.
The run streak is designed to keep people running through the holiday season and to bridge the gap between fall races and training for the spring, according to the Runner’s World website.
“I think it’s been inspiring to some and annoying to others, I’m sure,” said Kreutzer, a patient access manager for a pharmaceuticals company. “The first year I documented every single day with a picture on Instagram. But I’ve backed off on that. I’m doing it more for me now.”
Welch, a physician assistant, said she has received a lot of support from family and friends, but some still ask when she is going to quit.
“I’ve had some negativity from people,” Welch said, “but everyone has their own journey. This is mine.”
The seven-days-a-week streak has proved challenging to Kreutzer at times because of work and travel.
“One time I got up at 2 in the morning and ran with my husband because I had a 5 a.m. flight the next day,” Kreutzer said. “It can be tough, but you just have to do it.”
That means not using circumstances, such as weather, as an excuse not to run, Welch said.
“I have run outside when it’s snowing – at least that was pretty, though,” Welch said. “But if it’s horrible weather, I won’t run outside. I will use a treadmill, but I’m still going to get in my run for that day.”
After an eight-year hiatus, her return to running was a welcome change, Kreutzer said.
“Just before I turned 40, I made a promise to myself to get back in shape,” Kreutzer said. “Now that I’ve started running again, I feel so much better than I did eight years ago, and it’s just been fun.”
It’s the little things that keep Kreutzer going day by day; if all she does in a day is 1 mile, then that is good enough, she said.
“It’s just become part of my automatic thought process,” Kreutzer said. “I’m just always thinking about my run for the day. I never regret it even if it’s a bad run, and I never look back and go ‘Man, I felt really crappy before and now I feel worse.’ ”
Welch agreed that the run streak is motivational in and of itself.
“Some days I do want to take a break, but then I know one day could turn to one week, and one week could turn to one month,” Welch said. “So I keep going.”
After more than a year and a half, Kreutzer said, she doesn’t pay attention as much to the number of days as actually logging another run.
“Balance and moderation are my favorite words,” Kreutzer said. “Even though some would say running isn’t really done in moderation for me, since I do it every day.”
Support important
Keeping a hobby for hundreds of days on end can be difficult, especially when it comes to the day count, Welch said, recalling a time when Kreutzer had to remind her that she was 100 days off when counting the streak.
“I try and post every day on Facebook,” Welch said. “I pick out a photo or a selfie and how much I ran that day, or even the weather.”
Kreutzer said having someone to encourage her – with guidance, support or even just a simple “You can do it” – is extremely helpful.
Whether those encouragements come in the form of Hail Mary’s or a Henry Ford quote (“If you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right”), Kreutzer said, sometimes that is all she needs when struggling to push through on a run.
“I’ve had a friend say, ‘I can’t run, but I can walk,’ ” Kreutzer said. “Then, great. Do it. Who cares how fast or slow? If you have to take a breather, then do it. You just have to go.”
‘My “me” time’
What’s next for these “streakers”? They plan to run 26.2 miles – all at once.
“I just got accepted for the Chicago marathon” in October, Kreutzer said. “I’m trying not ... to get ahead of myself. I have two half-marathons in the spring, but after those, I’m thinking about hooking up with a running coach to get me on a very regimented training program.”
“My plan is to continue,” Welch added. “At least a couple of half-marathons, and then a full marathon. I’m not sure where or when yet, but it’s going to happen. Training will start in February, and then I will follow a sort of schedule after that.”
For now, the miles keep Welch on track, both in the streak and in life.
“Sometimes I’ll use my miles to plan,” Welch said. “It gets my head clear and I reflect or pray on what’s going on during that time. It’s my ‘me’ time.”
When asked whether she ever felt like quitting, Kreutzer hesitated, then replied in full force: “You know what? No. I’ve never just wanted to go ‘The heck with it.’ There have been days when it’s a challenge, but it feels good, because I did it for myself. I don’t look like the typical runner; I’m not a teeny-tiny little person, but I love it. Be annoyed or be inspired, I’m not doing it for anyone but me.”
