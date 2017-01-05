It’s flu season: What you need to know

With the arrival of colder weather comes the influenza virus, otherwise known as the flu. The flu is a common viral respiratory illness we see year after year in the emergency department. Traditionally starting in November, the number of flu cases we see in the ER starts to climb.
Distinguishing the flu virus from other numerous respiratory infections can be extremely difficult. Flu symptoms can include a cough, congestion and a runny nose. Patients may also experience a fever, sore throat, body aches and headaches. Fatigue is also quite common.
Flu testing is not commonly performed because it does not usually affect how we treat patients with the virus.
Although the flu is common and rarely a life-threatening medical condition, some patients are hospitalized every week during flu season.
The flu virus spreads by respiratory droplets that fly through the air whenever someone coughs or sneezes. Covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze is critical to not spreading germs. Also, if you suspect you might have the flu, wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Someone with the flu can be contagious for an entire week.
Here are some steps to take if you think you have the flu.
▪ Fluids: Make sure you stay well hydrated. Remember that when you’ve got a fever and the flu, your body will dehydrate much faster than when you’re well.
▪ Protect others around you: The flu can be dangerous, although that is fairly uncommon. Nevertheless, prevent the spread of the virus by always covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze. Wash your hands thoroughly and often. Also, wear a face mask if you have one.
▪ Call your doctor: Some patients are good candidates for the influenza antiviral drug treatment. If you are ever unsure of what to do or whether you would be a good candidate for the treatment, please talk to your health care provider. As a side note, because the flu is not caused by bacteria, antibiotics are almost never needed.
▪ Stay home and rest: Unless you need to seek medical attention, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone.
The majority of patients with the flu do not need to be seen in the ER. Occasionally, though, the flu will develop into something more serious, such as pneumonia.
If you start developing confusion, significant shortness of breath, prolonged fevers or unmanageable vomiting, you should immediately go to the ER. Or if your flu symptoms start to improve and then you start to take a turn for the worse, you may be developing a flu complication.
The elderly, young children, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system are at higher risk for flu-related complications.
If you are one of those, you should have a lower threshold to visit the ER. You may be a good candidate for an influenza antiviral medication, but the majority of patients do fine without any prescription medications.
▪ My biggest piece of advice: Get vaccinated. Everyone 6 months or older should get the flu shot every year. This is such an important and effective method of preventing transmission that, with rare exception, every staff member in the ER and hospital gets a flu shot annually.
Howard Chang is medical director of the Via Christi Hospital St. Francis ER and chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine for Via Christi Hospitals in Wichita.
Comments