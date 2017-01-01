What you need to know about shingles

One out of every 3 Americans will develop shingles during their lifetime. You can have shingles at any age, but the risk increases as you get older; about half of all shingles cases happen among those older than 60.
Shingles is caused by varicella zoster, the same virus that causes chickenpox. Anyone who’s had chickenpox can later develop shingles. That’s because the varicella zoster virus remains dormant, or inactive, in your system. Later, the virus may reactivate as shingles if:
▪ Your immune system weakens from a serious medical condition such as HIV or certain cancers like leukemia and lymphoma.
▪ You’re taking drugs, such as steroids, to suppress your immune system after an organ transplant.
▪ You’re under a great deal of stress. Stress doesn’t directly cause shingles, but it can weaken your immune system, increasing your risk of an outbreak.
If you’ve never had chickenpox, you’re still at risk. If you come into contact with someone who has shingles while they’re contagious, you could develop chickenpox (which would then remain dormant in your system, potentially leading to a case of shingles later).
One important way to reduce your risk of getting varicella zoster is to get the shingles vaccine if you’re over 60. If you’re under 60 and haven’t had chickenpox or the chickenpox vaccine, you may need to get that vaccine.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms of shingles include fevers, headaches, tiredness, chills and body aches. However, the most common symptoms are pain and a blistering rash. The shingles rash includes blisters that burst open and then crust over within about seven to 10 days. The virus is contagious when your blisters are open, so it’s especially important to cover your rash during that time.
How is shingles treated?
If you suspect you have shingles, make an appointment with your health care provider immediately. It is ideal to start treatment within the first 48 hours. Your doctor will prescribe anti-viral medications or drugs that fight the shingles virus to help your symptoms clear up as quickly as possible. Your doctor might also prescribe pain medications to make you more comfortable and creams, lotions or medicated soaps to soothe and prevent infections in your open blisters.
Some people with shingles may develop other conditions as a result of their infection. The most common complication of shingles is post herpetic neuralgia, or lingering nerve pain, which can last for years in certain cases. Other complications can include vision loss, neurological problems and infections in your open wounds.
Keep it from spreading
If you have shingles, keep it from spreading to others by:
▪ Touching your rash as little as possible and keeping it covered
▪ Washing your hands often, including every time you touch or clean your open wounds
▪ Avoiding public swimming pools, baths or steam rooms until your rash has crusted over
▪ Staying away from people who are high risk for developing severe chickenpox or shingles. That includes pregnant women who aren’t immune to chickenpox, preterm newborn babies and people with weak immune systems.
Wenny Jean is a family medicine physician with Kansas Physician Group.
