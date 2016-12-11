Just pregnancy symptoms, or something more?

Moms-to-be can look forward to nine months of body shifts, changes and sensations. While some of them are great – thicker hair, that healthy pregnancy glow – others, like the dreaded morning sickness, are decidedly less fun.
When pregnancy symptoms get intense, it can be a scary time for parents-to-be, especially first-timers. How do you know what’s normal vs. something to worry about?
What is your body telling you?
During pregnancy, your body changes so rapidly, it’s hard to believe it’s all normal.
But normal, of course, is relative. You know your body best, so above all else, trust your instincts. Even if it seems minor, visit the emergency room or talk to a doctor if you’re experiencing:
▪ Abdominal pain or tenderness
▪ Fainting, frequent dizziness, a rapid heartbeat or heart palpitations
▪ Difficulty breathing, coughing up blood or chest pain
▪ Severe constipation or diarrhea that lasts more than 24 hours
▪ Persistent intense itching of your torso, arms, legs, hands or feet
▪ Flu exposure or symptoms, such as fever, sore throat, cough, runny or stuffy nose, fatigue and body aches and chills
▪ A leg cramp or calf pain that doesn’t ease up when you flex your ankle and point your toes toward your nose, or one leg swelling more than the other
▪ Depression or severe anxiety. If you are feeling a profound sense of sadness or hopelessness, having panic attacks, are unable to handle your daily responsibilities or are having thoughts of harming yourself, seek help immediately.
No matter what, seek immediate emergency medical care if you’re experiencing shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest or abdominal pain, sudden dizziness or confusion or severe or persistent vomiting.
Is the baby OK?
Aside from general body changes, aches and discomforts, there are a number of symptoms unique to pregnancy. While many of them are typical, some other pregnancy-related problems need quick medical attention.
▪ Your baby is moving or kicking less than usual. Many moms-to-be do daily “kick counts,” so they know their baby’s baseline.
▪ You experience heavy vaginal bleeding, like a period, in early pregnancy, or any bleeding after the first trimester.
▪ An increase in vaginal discharge or a change in the type of discharge until the final month of pregnancy. After 37 weeks, an increase in mucus discharge is normal and can indicate impending labor.
▪ You feel a pressure in your pelvis, like your baby is pushing down, or contractions before 37 weeks.
▪ There’s a trauma to your abdomen, such as a fall or car accident.
▪ You gain weight rapidly, such as more than 4 pounds in one week.
Sometimes driving yourself or a loved one to an emergency room won’t get you the medical care you need fast enough. If you think you or your baby’s life may be in danger, please call 911. Paramedics can deliver life-saving care on the way to the ER.
Francie Ekengren is chief medical officer of Wesley Healthcare.
